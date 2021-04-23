NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,033,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,690,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,657,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,198,000.

ICVT opened at $100.12 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31.

