NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after buying an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $215.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

