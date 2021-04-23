NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIC were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

