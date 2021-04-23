Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $10.50. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2,751 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
