Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $10.50. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2,751 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

