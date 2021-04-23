Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Financial Analysis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2 5 16 0 2.61 Nicolet Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $143.64, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 3.14 $36.43 billion $10.48 14.06 Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 4.07 $54.64 million $5.52 14.15

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 19.16% 10.85% 0.83% Nicolet Bankshares 26.37% 10.36% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Nicolet Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; wholesale payments and cross-border financing; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized corporations, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, as well as to office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 36 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

