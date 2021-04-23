Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nielsen by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nielsen by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,649,000 after acquiring an additional 757,747 shares during the period.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLSN. Truist raised their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

