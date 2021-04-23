NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

