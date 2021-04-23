NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

