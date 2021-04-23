NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $183.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.83.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.14. 91,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.