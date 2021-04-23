Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $36.88 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

NIU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

