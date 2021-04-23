NIX (NIX) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, NIX has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a market cap of $24.12 million and $108,886.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,867.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.48 or 0.04508930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.12 or 0.00467473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $771.46 or 0.01547022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.62 or 0.00644958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.19 or 0.00437536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $198.91 or 0.00398882 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00250063 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,038,494 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

