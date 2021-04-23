Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 10,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AEO opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.