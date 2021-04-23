Noir Price Hits $0.0193 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $394,073.33 and approximately $817.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00328522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,460,923 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

