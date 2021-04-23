Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post $816.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $813.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $819.15 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $753.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.