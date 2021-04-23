Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.09. 3,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,144. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

