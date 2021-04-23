Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,064,558 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,064,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 94,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

