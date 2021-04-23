Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 700,377 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 23.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $773,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 198,028 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

