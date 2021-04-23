Norges Bank Invests $20.47 Million in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,463,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of Constellium as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Constellium by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

