Norges Bank Invests $21.97 Million in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 564,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $43.04 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

