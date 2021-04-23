Norges Bank Makes New $22.43 Million Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 312,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,425,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $180.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,465,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

