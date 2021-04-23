Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of PS stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $22.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,400 shares of company stock worth $4,683,045 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.