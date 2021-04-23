North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $34,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 132,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.