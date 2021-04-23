North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $34,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12,033.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 132,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.