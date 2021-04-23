Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Northcoast Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $171.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $174.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

