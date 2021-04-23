Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NESRF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 3,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,971. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

