Northern Trust Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ZNH stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

