Northern Trust Corp Has $1.19 Million Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Genie Energy worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 120,790 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Genie Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.14%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

