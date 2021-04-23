Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,346 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGAL opened at $7.19 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

