Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,424 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Level One Bancorp were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

LEVL opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $198.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Level One Bancorp Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.