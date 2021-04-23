Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$51.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPI. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

NPI stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.18. 285,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,381. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$28.76 and a 12-month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

