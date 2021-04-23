Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $14,009,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.41. The company had a trading volume of 288,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,707. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

