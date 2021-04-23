Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 43.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.19. 77,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.39. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

