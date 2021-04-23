Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 14 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.89.

EQIX stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $721.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $671.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total value of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

