Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. 16,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.