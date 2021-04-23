Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $7.19 on Friday, reaching $499.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,985. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $498.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.46 and a 200-day moving average of $428.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.