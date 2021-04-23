Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.