Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $143.45 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $159.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.83.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

