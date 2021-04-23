Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $63,000 in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

