Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $84,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $288.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.