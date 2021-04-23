Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $87,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

SCHH stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

