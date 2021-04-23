Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $233.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

