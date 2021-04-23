Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

