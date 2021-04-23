Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

