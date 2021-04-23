Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $233.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.