Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

