Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $133,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $257.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.40 and a 52-week high of $261.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

