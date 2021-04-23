Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

Shares of NVMI traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,444. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $13,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 161,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

