NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Truist

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NovoCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.89.

NVCR stock opened at $199.20 on Monday. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $218.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,048.48 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 79.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

