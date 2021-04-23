Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.00, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,249,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

