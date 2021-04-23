Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor updated its Q2 guidance to above $3.10 EPS.

NYSE:NUE opened at $76.09 on Friday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

