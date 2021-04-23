Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of PlayAGS worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

AGS opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

